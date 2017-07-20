SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

When it comes to Ohio high school football records, the region more than holds its own.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, three different Kenton quarterbacks who terrorized Western Buckeye League defenses hold the state’s passing records.

Grant Sherman set a single game mark in 2012 with 684 yards against Shawnee. Ben Mauk set a season record with 6,540 yards passing, and younger brother Maty Mauk (2008-2011) holds Ohio’s career yards passing record with 18,932.

The elder Mauk also holds the single season record for touchdown passes (76 in 2002), while the latter set OHSAA’s career record with 219 passes.

The younger Mauk and Sherman also tied the record with nine touchdown passes in a single game (nine) in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Wayne Trace’s Colby Speice also tied the record in 2013.

In terms of receptions, Ohio’s single game record is one that likely won’t be broken. Larry Bennett of Mogadore caught 32 passes in a 1942 game against Hudson. It should be noted that Paulding’s Eric Martinez is tied for second in terms of catches in a single game – 20 in a 2000 game against Columbus Grove.

Kenton’s Justin Sawmiller holds single season and career records for receptions, with 158 in 2013, and 445 between 2010 and 2013. He also holds records for yards receiving in a season (2,342 in 2013) and in a career, with 6,277.

A number of other players with area are listed in the top 10 of various categories, especially passing yards.

In terms of team records, Holgate and Wayne Trace set the record for most overtimes in a game, with six. The Tigers topped the Raiders 31-30.

Delphos St. John’s holds the state record for most consecutive wins. Playing in the always tough Midwest Conference, the Blue Jays reeled off 57 straight wins between 1996 and 2001. It should be noted the previous record was held by pre-MAC Versailles. The Tigers won 54 consecutive wins between 1993 and 1997.

Another MAC school is moving closer to a state record. Marion Local has won nine state football championships, including five of the last six. Cleveland St. Ignatius currently holds the record with 11 state titles.

For a complete list of state football records in various categories, go to ohsaa.org/sports/staterecords/football.