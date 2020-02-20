Robotics Team donations…

The Van Wert High School robotics teams are gearing up for the state championship in Cincinnati in a few weeks, as both teams have been making improvements and changes. In addition, the rookie FRC team is coming together as this team prepares for the Buckeye Regional tournament to be held in Cleveland at the end of March. The Van Wert High School robotics program is possible through the generous contributions of local businesses and companies. Van Wert Federal Bank and First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert both stopped in to present donations to help the teams. Shown above from Van Wert Federal are George Scott and Mark Schumm with seniors Ryan Chen, Zane Fast, Sydney Maller, and Nick Carter. First Federal employees Sheila Tumbusch, Tina Miller, and Suzie Grimes (below) are pictured with seniors Elizabeth Tomlinson and Sydney Maller. Seth Baker of the Van Wert County Foundation also provided a generous donation through the Foundation’s Flickinger Memorial Fund. VWCS photo