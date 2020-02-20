Mary Lucille Wells

Mary Lucille Wells, 81, of Van Wert, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 18, 1938, in Van Wert, the daughter of Russell C. and Margaret L. (Mohler) Wells, who both preceded her in death.

Mary retired from Kroger in Fort Wayne after many years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne.

Mary was an avid swimmer and bicyclist.

Surviving are a brother, Ed (Becky) Wells of Van Wert; one sister, Martha McCullough of Cleveland; 12 nieces and nephews, Susan Showalter, Pam (Kevin) Baker, Jim (Karen) Packer, Laura (Ron) Ditto, David Packer, Amy (Todd) Allison, Nancy (Derek Lowe) McCullough-Lowe, Bob (Stephanie) McCullough, Sarah (Rich Humbach) Wells, Erin (Jimmy) Kennedy, Leah (Eric) Schaffner, and Evan (Rachel) Wells; many great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Kate Custer.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John R. Wells; one sister, Joan Packer; a nephew, Steven Wells; and one niece, Julia McCullough-Perreman.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary`s memory may be sent to The Brumback Library.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.