Lincolnview sets kindergarten registration

VW independent/submitted information

Parents of children who will be 5 years of age on or before August 1 may register their child for the 2020-2021 school year in the Lincolnview Local School District.

Registration is March 2-6, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lincolnview Elementary School. Registration will require about 10 minutes, with forms available on the Lincolnview website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “Forms & Links”. Parents may complete the form and bring it with them to registration to expedite the registration process.

Parents are given a kindergarten screening appointment at kindergarten registration. Those who want their child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview, but live outside the district, should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s kindergarten screening.

Open enrollment space can be limited. Open enrollment forms are available when parents register for the kindergarten class and are considered in the order received. The open enrollment window is now open to May 31 for all other grade level students.

Parents should bring their child’s Social Security card, official birth certificate, and immunization records to registration. Also include custody papers, if applicable.

Immunizations needed before starting school are:

Polio — Four doses (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

DTaP –- Four or more doses

MMR — Two doses

Hepatitis B — Three doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) — Two doses

Lincolnview kindergarten screening is Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, at First Baptist Church on Jennings Road. Prior registration during the week of March 2 is required.

For more information, contact the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.