VW Cougar wrestlers fall in Bellefontaine

Van Wert independent sports

BELLEFONTAINE — Van Wert finished sixth at the Jimmy Mac Duals held at Bellefontaine High School on Saturday.

The Cougar lost to Celina 64-17, Coldwater 54-17, Bellefontaine 36-30, Fairmont 69-0 and Bowling Green 60-21.

Van Wert will return to action Thursday at Wapakoneta.