Phil Vassar & Lonestar coming to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

Phil Vassar and Lonestar are teaming up to give local residents a dose of Christmas cheer! This night will be packed full of Christmas classics and the artists’ hits. Don’t miss this historic mash-up of country legends on one stage, starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 21, on the Niswonger stage.



Vassar is an artist, songwriter, entertainer, and two-time ASCAP “Songwriter of the Year”, with 26 Top 40 hits, 15 Top 10 hits, and 10 No. 1s, including “Carlene”, “In Real Love”, “Little Rodeo”, “For a Little While”, “Right on the Money”, “Six Pack Summer”, “Last Day of My Life”, “American Soul”, “American Child”, “Bye Bye”, “My Next Thirty Years”, “I’m Alright”, “That’s When I Love You”, “Love is a Beautiful Thing”, “Just Another Day in Paradise”, and many more.

His television special “Songs From the Cellar” will start airing nationally in the fall on PBS.



Ritchie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, and Dean Sams of Lonestar have amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million album units since their national launch in 1995. They have 23 Top 20 hits, 17 Top 10 hits, and 10 No. 1 radio hits, including “No News”, “I’m Already There”, “Front Porch Looking In”, “What About Now”, “Come Crying to Me”, “Smile”, “Tell Her”, “Mr. Mom”, as well as Billboard crossover smash “Amazed”.

Lonestar was awarded the 1999 ACM “Single of The Year” and “Song of the Year” for “Amazed”, as well as 2001 CMA “Vocal Group of the Year”. This holiday season, area residents will be able to enjoy all of their hits, holiday favorites, plus a brand new Christmas song co-written and performed together.

For more information, visit NPACVW.ORG or call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722.