Lancer Invitational…

Lincolnview’s Dylan Bowyer prepares to wrestle Ada’s Reece Evans in the 160 pound weight class of Saturday’s Lancer Invitational. Evans won the match via pin in 1:53 and eventually won the individual title while Bowyer went on to a fifth place finish. Lincolnview’s highest finisher was Asher Hubble (second, 138) while Bill Brok finished third (195). Evan Heffner finished fifth at 132, Tyler Ulery finished fifth at 182 and Louis Ulrey notched a sixth place finish at 285. As a team, the Lancers finished seventh out of 11 teams, while Parkway won the tournament. Photo courtesy of Brad Mendenhall