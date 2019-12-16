Gregory A. Ebel

Gregory A. Ebel, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana

He was born January 30, 1956, in Watertown, South Dakota, the son of Earl and Ethel (Mendenwalt) Ebel, who both preceded him in death.

Greg was a 1975 graduate of Van Wert High School and retired from the Dolco plant. He was also a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy.

He enjoyed fishing with his family, watching NASCAR, and spending time outdoors.

Surviving are his children, Alix Ebel and Cory Ebel, both of Van Wert; a grandson, Owen Ebel; two brothers, Lyle (Debra) Ebel of Grover Hill and Earl Ebel Jr. of Convoy; a sister, Faith (Ed) Fabian of Convoy; a sister-in-law, Dian Ebel of Van Wert; four nephews, Erick Ebel, Anthony (Kelly) Baker, Jeremy (Kim) Ebel, and Josh (Amy) Fabian; and three nieces, Nikki Ebel, Teà (Jason) Davis, and Sherry (Kenny) Brummette.

In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Ebel; a sister-in-law, Cathy Ebel; and a nephew, Kevin Ebel.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert from 2-8 p.m. Thursday December 19.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gregory’s memory may be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society or Lutheran Hour of Worship.

