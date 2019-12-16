C’view honors elementary teachers, staff

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Teachers and staff members at Crestview Elementary were honored during a brief reception held during Monday’s district Board of Education meeting.

Crestview Elementary was one of just 14 schools in Ohio to earn the prestigious National Blue Ribbon School award, which is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette hugs teacher Kay Barnes during a reception held during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“It’s really a team effort,” Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette said. “It involves the community, it involves all the staff members, the parents and the students, all working together for academic excellence.”

Schuette and second grade teacher Bethany Balliet accepted the award at a national recognition ceremony in Washington, D.C., last month.

During her report to the board, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said she’s reached out to other superintendents in Van Wert County to invite State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) and State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) to come to Crestview to meet as a group to discuss EdChoice and local report cards.

“I had two conversations with their legislative aides today, so I’m excited to see if they’re willing to visit us and engage in those conversations,” Mollenkopf said. “I think those are some much needed conversations.”

Board members approved a two-year contract with Casey Dowler to serve as Early Childhood Center principal, and the board accepted the resignation of paraprofessional Terri Straw, who worked for the district for 29.5 years.

Gary Tinnel was approved as a volunteer middle school track coach, and the board gave approval to an overnight trip for the softball team and coaches April 18-19 in Columbus.

The board accepted a donation of $3,500 to Crestview Middle School and Crestview High School athletics from Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and $220 in donations from the Class of 1984 for the eighth grade Washington, D.C., trip and the government class trip.

John Auld was appointed as president pro-tem for next month’s organizational meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, followed by the regular monthly meeting in the District Boardroom.