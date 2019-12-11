VW choir concert set

The Van Wert Middle School and High School Vocal Music departments invite the community to attend their Christmas choir concerts on Monday, December 16, in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The VWMS concert begins at 7 p.m. and students will perform songs such as “Pat a Pan,” “The First Noel,” and “Winter Wonderland.” The VWHS concert begins shortly after the middle school concert at 8:15 p.m. featuring the Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir, and Select Choir. Pieces such as “Heleluyan,” “O Holy Night,” and “Silver Bells” will be performed. The concert is free and open to the public. VWCS photo