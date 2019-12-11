13 arraigned; 4 sentenced in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 13 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments, while four others were sentenced during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned include the following:

Leiayre Freeman, 26, of Lima, and Amber Owens, 34, of Van Wert, each pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine, a felony of the first degree; illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in each case and Freeman Owens will each appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 18.

Charles Miller, 64, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the second degree. An unsecured personal surety bond was set in the case and Miller will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. December 18.

Christina McClure, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and possession of a Fentanyl compound and permitting drug abuse, each a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and McClure will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Danny Felger Jr., 56, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of retaliation, a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 20.

Tate Arnold, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the third degree; trafficking in cocaine and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A surety bond was set in the case and Arnold will appear for a pretrial conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Christina Hemker, 31, of Fort Jennings, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of failure to comply with an order of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case and Hemker will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 22, 2020.

Nathaniel Thomas, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. A surety bond was set in the case, with the condition that Thomas have no contact with the alleged victim, except for matters related to a mutual child. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 22, 2020.

Kenneth Dunaway, 46, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and Dunaway will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Korbin Taylor, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

April Ladd, 38, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. She was released on a surety bond in this case (is in prison on other charges) and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. January 29, 2020.

Adam Stripe, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 22, 2020.

Mark Eberle, 42, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of OVI, a felony of the fourth degree, and driving under suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond, with the condition he do no driving, and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 29, 2020.

Those sentenced include the following:

Troy Terhark, 55, of Lima, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 26 days already served, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Terhark must also pay restitution of $350 to Brickner Funeral Home.

Jerry Spurr, 51, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 70 days in jail, with credit for 59 days already served, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua Carroll, 32, of Van Wert, three years of community control on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. Community control to include 60 days in jail, beginning at 9 a.m. December 27 (work release, if qualified), 200 hours of community control; no illegal drugs and no drugs without a prescription, no alcohol, and must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Jeremy Nielsen, 40, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 50 days already served, on a charge of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. Nielsen must also pay restitution of $3,001 to JerrDan and $448.26 to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Also Wednesday, Phillip Graves, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree; Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Alexandria Fletter, 21, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of her constitutional rights to a speedy trial in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. The request was granted and a pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. January 29, 2020.