Students learn STEM…

The Blue Creek Wind Farm has partnered with Science Central in Fort Wayne to support local STEM learning. During the upcoming school year all fifth graders in Paulding and Van Wert counties, estimated at 650 students, will attend through the generous donation of Avangrid Renewables. Shown here are 65 students from Antwerp learning about Newton’s Law in the Newton Cars Lab. Later, the students took part in an astronomy lesson also guided by Science Central educators. photo provided