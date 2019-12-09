Monday Mailbag: December 9, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Ohio State and the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes vs. Clemson and instant replay at state championship football games.

Q: Are you surprised the playoff committee pandered to the SEC again? Ohio State should be the top seed. Name withheld upon request

A: While I think an argument can be made for Ohio State or LSU, I do think the Buckeyes probably deserved the No. 1 seed, based on their dominance all season long. Apparently, the committee put a lot of stock in the Big 10 championship game.

Here’s something to keep in mind – a No. 1 seed has yet to win college football’s playoff championship. That’s right, it hasn’t happened since its inception in 2014. The No. 4 seed has won it all twice and the No. 2 seed has won it the other three times.

Q: What are your thoughts on Ohio St. vs. Clemson? Name withheld upon request

A: If Justin Fields is healthier (sprained MCL), I think it has the potential to be a very good game. As of right now, Clemson is a slight favorite.

As defending national champions and winners of 28 straight, the pressure is really on Clemson, not Ohio St. and I think the Buckeyes have been battle tested more than the Tigers.

Of course, it’s always tough to predict what’s going to happen after a three week layoff.

Q: Now that the college football playoff is set, what are your thoughts on expanding the field to eight teams? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m one of the fans who thinks four is a good number, and I don’t like the idea of expanding just to expand.

Yes, its odd that there are five conferences fighting for four spots, but there’s clearly a dropoff from No. 4 to No. 8. Yes, upsets happen, but doesn’t anyone really think a No. 7 or No. 8 seed would win the national championship, at least this season?

Q: Is it true that instant replay was used in the state championship football games? When did that come about? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, it was used at least one time that I know of, during Thursday night’s Division II game between Cincinnati La Salle and Massillon Washington.

This is the first year that it was used by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. It’s possible because of all of the TV cameras at the games. Don’t look for it to be implemented during the regular season, simply because of a lack of cameras at the majority of games.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.