Midtown Men returning to NPAC in Dec.

VW independent/submitted information

From Boys to Men. The Midtown Men reunites stars from the original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys, making them the first vocal group ever formed by the principal cast of a high-profile Broadway show.

After sharing the stage for over a thousand performances, Tony® award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard, and Tony® Award nominee J. Robert Spencer decided to take their signature sound and chemistry to audiences everywhere, bringing to life their favorite 1960s hits.

The Midtown Men

Here’s what some reviewers had to say about them:

“Sidling up to the microphone, the singers had the air of the Rat Pack, Motown, and a nightclub act rolled into one.” — New York Times

“The Midtown Men sound as crisp as their Rat Pack-inspired suits. Their voices blend together so flawlessly on stage.” — New York Daily News

After a recent performance with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, The Oklahoman praised the Midtown Men for “a joyous and nostalgic trip through the music of the 1960s with terrific orchestral charts,” adding, “this high-spirited evening kicked the audience’s adrenaline into overdrive.”

The Midtown Men will be coming to the Niswonger Sunday, December 15, and will be performing at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the show visit NPACVW.ORG or contact the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722.