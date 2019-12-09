Etzler scores 31 in OT win over Parkway

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — After missing the first two games of the season, Kalen Etzler returned with a vengeance, scoring 31 points to help Crestview defeat Parkway in overtime, 63-56, on Saturday night.

It was Crestview’s first victory of the season (1-2) and the first win for new head coach Doug Etzler.

Kalen Etzler goes in for a layup during Satuday’s game against Parkway. The 6-8 junior finished with 31 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

All 31 of Etzler’s points came after the second quarter. The 6-8 junior poured in 12 points in the second period, including three treys, to give the Knights a 28-25 halftime lead. Etzler and JJ Ward each scored four points in the third quarter, but Parkway’s Dylan Hughes countered with 11 of his 23 points in the period.

“I thought Kalen did a really nice job of mixing in his jump shots and drives to the basket,” Etzler said. “He has been off for about a week and took a little time to get into a rhythm offensively, but once he hit his first show he looked really comfortable the rest of the name. He was a huge boost for us offensively.”

With the game tied 42-42, Etzler went back to work in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points, including a pair of foul shots that forced an extra session, while Caden Slusher put in five of Parkway’s nine points. Slusher finished with 11 points.

In overtime, Etzler, who finished with a team high eight rebounds, hit two baskets and four foul shots, while Kaden Short and Brody Brecht each added a pair of free throws. Caleb Kinney, who finished with 15 points, connected on a pair of baskets to account for four of Parkway’s five points in the extra session.

Ward finished with 10 points for Crestview, including a pair of triples in the first quarter. As a team, the Knights were 20-37 from the floor and 16-19 from the free throw line, with 21 rebounds.

“I was really pleased with our free throw shooting – we hit 16 of 19 which is huge when you are playing in a close game,” Etzler said. “I’m proud of our team’s gritty play and toughness to finish things out down the stretch against a really good Parkway team.”

Parkway shot 37 percent (20-54) from the floor and 10-14 from the foul line, with 23 rebounds.

The Panthers (2-2) will travel to Fort Recovery on Friday and will host Bradford on Saturday, while the Knights will head to Columbus Grove on Friday and Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 10 18 14 9 12 – 63

Parkway 12 13 17 9 5 – 56

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 10-7-31; Kaden Short 2-2-6; Gavin Etzler 1-2-5; Brody Brecht 1-2-4; Carson Kreischer 3-1-7; JJ Ward 3-2-10

Parkway: Dylan Hughes 8-6-23; Caden Slusher 4-0-11; Nick Hawk 3-1-7; Caleb Kinney 5-3-15

JV – Parkway 37-29