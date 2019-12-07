Petitions seek to keep murderer in prison

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — A petition drive getting underway in the Delphos area is aimed at convincing the Ohio Adult Parole Authority to keep a convicted murderer from a local case behind bars for the rest of what was issued as a life prison sentence.

Robin Bender was convicted in late 1974 for the murders of Louis and Kenneth Youngpeter in July of that year, and for seriously wounding Kenneth’s wife, Judy, during a home robbery on Gerdeman Road just west of Delphos.

The parole board will be conducting a hearing on a request from Bender for parole next February, and family members of the victims are circulating petitions at Delphos area businesses hoping to garner signatures on the petitions to be delivered to the state board in time for the hearing early next year.

For more information, contact family member Elaine Evans at 419.234.4682.