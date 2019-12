Lights in Fountain Park

Members of the Van Wert Service Club and Van Wert Optimists were on hand, along with Mayor Jerry Mazur, to show off the Christmas lights in Fountain Park and light the city Christmas tree for the first time this season. Above, an ice sculptor works on a snowman, while (below) Santa Claus talks to some of the hundreds of people who came out for the event. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent