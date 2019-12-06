Vantage Board approves Adult Education name change

A festive Pat Baumle, Vantage Career Center Board of Education president, leads Thursday night’s board meeting on Thursday evening. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Ohio Technical Center at Vantage Career Center will now be known simply as Vantage Career Center.

The change was made during Thursday night’s brief Board of Education meeting after Adult Education Director Kit Tyler explained that a new name was necessary to administer Title IV funds.

“We talked to the Department of Higher Education and they agreed we could just change it back to Vantage Career Center without signifying adult education,” Tyler said. “I think with our mission statement, it covers both adults and high school and I think it does not set us aside as a separate institution.”

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner noted that strategic planning is moving forward, with a work session scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, January 16.

Turner also said a group of career center superintendents will meet Friday with two state representatives from northwest Ohio at Vanguard Career Center in Fremont to discuss various legislative topics.

Treasurer Laura Peters told the board she recently received a second half settlement check from the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, and High School Director Mike Knott said Vantage recently hosted staff members from Continental and Crestview school districts.

“Both staffs were very appreciative after seeing what their students do here, and they were surprised at some of the new skills, equipment, and credentials that students are able to earn in their last two years,” Knott said. “It was valuable for them to be able to see the partnership in education that we have.”

Knott also noted that 31 percent of parents attended recent parent-teacher conferences, compared to 25 percent last year, and he said students raised $2,200 for the annual Toss-A-Toy program.

Approval was given for a field trip to the January 16, 2020, Fort Wayne Farm Show for Ag and Industrial Power Technology Diesel instructor Mike Miller and his class and Construction Equipment Technology instructor Chris Miles and his students.

The board also accepted a $500 grant from Walmart Community Grants for the Construction Equipment Technology program for community projects.

In other business, Pat Baumle was appointed president pro-tem for the January 2020 organizational meeting.

Thursday night’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education was the final one for two of its members — Cliff Wieging of Fort Jennings and Ron Bradford of Continental. Wieging’s replacement, Molly Hoersten, was at Thursday night’s meeting.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the district conference room. A required tax budget hearing will precede the meeting at 6:45, followed by the annual organization meeting and regular monthly meeting.