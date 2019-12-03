Random Thoughts: hoops and football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Lincolnview basketball coach Brett Hammons, unhappy football finals fans, intriguing state championship football matchups, the Cleveland Browns, interesting bowl names and OSU vs. Michigan.

Brett Hammons

Congratulations to Lincolnview boys’ basketball coach Brett Hammons, who picked up his 100th career victory with Saturday night’s 62-58 win over Van Wert.

When asked about it, he graciously shifted the credit to his current and former players. It’s true they played a big role, but Hammons is the leader and he should be recognized for the milestone.

Unhappy fans

Over the weekend, I saw some social media posts by Cincinnati-area fans unhappy with the fact that La Salle High School will play Massillon Washington in the Division II state championship game in Canton.

They weren’t happy with it being played on Thursday night, and they complained it isn’t fair because it’s practically a home game for Massillon (it’s about a 20 minute drive, but it’s hardly a home game).

I understand the unhappiness with a Thursday night game, but there’s not much that can be done about the game site. There’s always going to be a team that’s close to home playing in a postseason game, no matter the site.

Intriguing games

In my mind, there are some intriguing matchups in this year’s state finals.

Die hard fans are waiting to see if Massillon Washington finally wins an on-the-field championship.

In Division III, it’s Mansfield Sr.’s first ever trip to the state finals, and the Tygers will take on a team with a rich playoff history in Trotwood-Madison.

Anna entered the playoffs with a 2-11 all-time postseason record, but the Rockets have roared to four playoff wins and are on the cusp of the school’s first ever state football championship. All that stands in the way is New Middletown Springfield.

Marion Local is a heavy favorite to defeat Lucas in Division VII and if that happens, it would be the school’s 11th state football championship.

Only the Browns…

Only the Cleveland Browns could lose to a team missing it’s best running back, best wide receiver and starting the third string quarterback.

Bowl games

Sunday is when college football bowl pairings will be made official. Looking at the list of games, I’ve come up with my favorite names: the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, which isn’t in San Francisco, but rather Frisco, Texas; the Cheez-It Bowl; the Redbox Bowl, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

OSU vs. Michigan

I mentioned this on social media over the weekend and while I may be biased, I still think it’s true.

Watching Ohio State play Michigan is like watching a Ferrari race a Ford (no disrespect to Ford).

That’s how big the gap seems between the two programs right now.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.