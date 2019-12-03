On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Here are this week’s sports broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Please note that due to the Big 10 Championship Game, Saturday’s Wayne Trace at Paulding game has been shifted to WERT, and game time has been bumped up to allow fans to enjoy Ohio State vs. Wisconsin.
Tuesday, December 3
WKSD
Hicksville at Paulding (girls), 7 p.m. pregame
Wednesday, December 4
WKSD
Ohio State at North Carolina (basketball) 8:45 p.m. pregame
Thursday, December 5
WKSD
Ryan Day Show, 6 p.m.
Paulding at Lincolnview (girls), 7 p.m. pregame
WERT
Division II finals: Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle, 6:30 p.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)
Friday, December 6
WERT
Division VI finals: Anna vs. New Middletown Springfield, 9:30 a.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)
Van Wert at Parkway (boys), 7 p.m. pregame
WKSD
Paulding at Defiance (boys) 7 p.m. pregame
Saturday, December 7
WERT
Division VII finals: Marion Local vs. Lucas, 9:30 a.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)
Wayne Trace at Paulding (boys), 5 p.m. pregame
WKSD
Big 10 Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. pregame
Sunday, December 8
WKSD
Radford at Ohio State (women’s basketball), 1:45 p.m. pregame
