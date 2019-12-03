On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s sports broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Please note that due to the Big 10 Championship Game, Saturday’s Wayne Trace at Paulding game has been shifted to WERT, and game time has been bumped up to allow fans to enjoy Ohio State vs. Wisconsin.

Tuesday, December 3

WKSD

Hicksville at Paulding (girls), 7 p.m. pregame

Wednesday, December 4

WKSD

Ohio State at North Carolina (basketball) 8:45 p.m. pregame

Thursday, December 5

WKSD

Ryan Day Show, 6 p.m.

Paulding at Lincolnview (girls), 7 p.m. pregame

WERT

Division II finals: Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle, 6:30 p.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)

Friday, December 6

WERT

Division VI finals: Anna vs. New Middletown Springfield, 9:30 a.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)

Van Wert at Parkway (boys), 7 p.m. pregame

WKSD

Paulding at Defiance (boys) 7 p.m. pregame

Saturday, December 7

WERT

Division VII finals: Marion Local vs. Lucas, 9:30 a.m. pregame (OHSAA Radio Network)

Wayne Trace at Paulding (boys), 5 p.m. pregame

WKSD

Big 10 Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. pregame

Sunday, December 8

WKSD

Radford at Ohio State (women’s basketball), 1:45 p.m. pregame