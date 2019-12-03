New magistrate sworn in

Christina L. Steffan was sworn in Monday (above) as a magistrate in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas General Division and Juvenile/Probate Division. She will replace Magistrate Joseph Quatman upon his retirement next month. Steffan previously served as a magistrate in the Allen County Juvenile/Probate Court. Below, Steffan is shown with Judges Martin Burchfield, General Division and Kevin Taylor, Juvenile/Probate Division, along with Magistrate Joseph Quatman.