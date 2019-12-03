MSVW ready to light park Christmas tree

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, December 6, from 6-8 p.m., in Fountain Park.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur switches on the Christmas lights during an earlier downtown tree lighting ceremony. VW independent file photo

This year, in addition to the tree lighting, there will be free photos with Santa Claus provided by Remember When Photography, entertainment by Spencer Pauquette, free cookies in the park provided by Truly Divine, and live ice sculpting by Give Me an Ice Creation (sponsored by Star Rental).



Get ready for additional family fun with train rides and crafts for the children provided by the YMCA, while First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will warm people’s bellies and hearts with free hot cocoa and a reading of the “Christmas Story” with a craft inside the church.

After the ceremony, head for the S.F. Goedde Building for live demonstrations and product sales from a few local artists: Painting with Art for All, pottery by Brooke Fuerst Art, cards by Greetings from Noah, shirts and woodworking items by C & J Crates, tumblers and more by ARA Designs and Creations, tie-dyed items with Dyed in Heaven, and stained glass with Joe Balyeat and Wassenberg Art Center.



Get into the holiday spirit and help to light up the night with lights, fun, and laughter.



For more information about this and any other Main Street event, or for those interested in donating, contact Mitch Price at 419.238.6911.