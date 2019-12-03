Bowling: Van Wert girls sweep Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Lady Cougars opened the bowling season with a dominating sweep of Defiance at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

In the highest team series in 10 years, the varsity won 2634-1679.

Four different girls had games above 195. Junior Lorrie Decker led the way with a 417 series (203, 214), while classmate Hanna Say rolled a 399 series (220, 179).Freshman Ryleigh Hanicq finished with a 363 series (195, 168), while senior Makenzie Bowers had a 350 series.

The junior varsity defeated the Defiance 1390 to 1264 and were led by Ashley Brown’s 158 game and Tiarra Rhodes, who rolled a 142 game.

The Cougars will return to action against Celina at 5 p.m. today at Plaza Lanes.