Tennis: Van Wert beats Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — It was a match that began outdoors on August 20 and ended indoors on Monday.

Van Wert clinched a 4-1 victory over Defiance with yesterday’s victories at third singles and first doubles at Defiance College.

Emma Rutkowski won at third singles over Brianna Shank 6-2, 6-4, and the first doubles team of Liv Kline and Paige Moonshower topped Camilia Rodriguez and Alexia McNett 7-5, 6-2.

When the match began last month, Allie Etter won at second singles, while Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski were victorious at second doubles. Alli Morrow was defeated at first singles before rain halted the match.

“It’s always nice to pick up a win on the road against a league opponent,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We’ve obviously been waiting to finish this one for a while, and it’s nice to finally be able to chalk it up as a win. More importantly with this win, we now have won more league matches then last year, and that’s something my team and I are very proud of.”

Van Wert (4-6, 4-5 WBL) is scheduled to host Bluffton today and Lima Centarl Catholic next Tuesday to finish the regular season.