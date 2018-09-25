OHSAA updates football computer poll

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the latest official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, October 28, when 224 schools (top eight in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Locally, Crestview is currently the No. 3 seed in Division VII, Region 28. If the playoffs began this weekend, the Knights (4-1) would host No. 6 seed Ansonia (3-2), a rematch of last year’s regional quarterfinals.

Fellow Northwest Conference member Spencerville (4-1) is the No. 6 seed in Division VI, Region 24 this week, and would travel to No. 3 seed Mechanicsburg in Week No. 11, while Columbus Grove (3-2) is the No. 6 seed in Division VI, Region 22 and would travel to play No. 3 seed Bucyrus Wynford.

Among Western Buckeye League schools, two would just miss the playoffs – Van Wert (3-2) is the current No. 9 seed in Division IV, Region 14 and Defiance (3-2) is the 9th seed in Division III, Region 10.

In the same region, St. Marys Memorial (5-0) is the No. 1 seed and would host No. 8 seed Milan Edison (3-1), while No. 3 seed Kenton (3-2) would entertain No. 6 seed Sparta Highland (4-1).

Division III, Region 12 would feature a matchup of two WBL schools – No. 6 seed Celina (5-0) at No. 3 seed Wapakoneta (4-1).

Among Green Meadows Conference schools, Edgerton (5-0) is the No. 3 seed and would host No. 6 seed Pandora-Gilboa (5-0), while Fairview (3-2) is the No. 8 seed in Division VI, Region 22 and would travel to Jeromesville to play No. 1 see Hillsdale (4-1). Wayne Trace (3-2) and Hicksville (3-2) are tied for the 9th spot in the same region.

Five Midwest Athletic Conference schools would be in, while a sixth would just miss. Anna (3-2) is the current No. 6 seed in Division V, Region 18 and would travel to Casstown Miami East (4-1). Coldwater (5-0) is the top seed in Division VI, Region 24 and would host No. 8 seed Lima Perry, and Marion Local (5-0) would host Cincinnati Deer Park (5-0. St. Henry is the current No. 9 seed.

Minster (4-1) is the No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and would host No. 7 seed Waynesfield-Goshen (3-2).

Also of note – Lima Central Catholic (5-0) is the No. 2 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and would host No. 7 seed Troy Christian (4-1).