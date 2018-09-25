Crestview tops Van Wert

Van Wert’s Jamison Clouse (11) and Reagan Priest (3) tried to block a hit by Crestview’s Kaylee Wolford during Monday night’s match between the two non-conference rivals. Crestview won in four sets, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17. The Lady Knights were led by Avery McCoy (24 kills, 19 assists, two aces) and Bailey Gregory (36 digs). Van Wert was led by Adrianna Grothouse (35 digs) and Katie Coplin (18 assists). Crestview (9-3) will play at Ada tonight and Van Wert (8-5) will host Kenton on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent