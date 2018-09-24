Mary Ann Vaske

Mary Ann Vaske, 84, of Ohio City, passed away at 7:43 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 15, 1934, in Fostoria, a daughter of Mary Jane King, who is deceased. On Nov. 26, 1952, she married Ralph A. Vaske Sr., who survives her in Ohio City.

Also surviving are her children, Ralph (Dawn) Vaske Jr. of Willshire, Jo-Lyn (Gary) Krugh of Ohio City, Steve (Judy) Vaske of Ohio City, Jean (Mike) Eickholt of Ottoville; 18 grandchildren, Shay (Devin) Sheets, Darcy Vaske, Wesley (Ann) Vaske, Mike (Arin) Krugh, Katie (Sean) Carey, Carrie (Dan) Yozwiak, Curtis Krugh, Todd Krugh, John Vaske, Alysia Vaske, Jay (Kelly) Vaske, Rachel (Tim) Meyers, Heidi (Kyle) Miller and Elizabeth (Ben) Beaubien, Brenden (Kristy) Rehm, DeLaine Pierce, Colt and Tori Cummings; and 22 great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

Mary Ann retired from the former Aeroquip Corporation after nearly 25 years of employment. She was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Immediately following the Mass, a luncheon will be served in the St. Mary’s Church Hall. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Community Healthcare Professionals-Inpatient Hospice.

Funeral arrangements were made through Brickner Funeral Home

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.