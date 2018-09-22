VWHS Homecoming

Van Wert High School held its Fall Homecoming during Friday night’s game against Shawnee a game the Cougars won 39-6 for its second Western Buckeye League win of the year. Shown above is Homecoming Queen Noelle Heffner (center) with senior attendants Adrianna Grothause (left) and Arianna Adkins. Below, longtime Cougar athletic booster Mike Pettijohn, who was grand marshal of the Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, was also honored during Homecoming ceremonies at Eggerss Stadium.photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent