Photo club members on area photoshoot

Van Wert Area Photography Club members took a surprising number of photographs at the Allen County Museum in Lima on Saturday, September 15.

Many of those photographs can be credited to their excellent tour guide, docent Shirley Billings, who brought the displays to life with her informative commentary. Initially, some exhibits didn’t appear particularly noteworthy, but became so after she elaborated on particular items in the display, when they came into being, where they originated, and how they were used.

The museum is well organized and has displays, meeting, and research areas on the main floor as well as displays in the basement. The time span of the exhibits ranges from fossils, rocks and minerals to present day Lima businesses, industries, and personalities.

There are three areas of interest located outside the museum. One is the 1848 log house built by the Faze family with its interior furnished with items of the period. Shirley explained that it is a house and not a cabin because it has two doors, four windows, and a wood plank floor. Another is the MacDonell House, a large Victorian home built in 1893, and is furnished in that period. The Children’s Garden is the third site, containing numerous themes plus educational and whimsical displays.

The museum, which has an elevator, is located at 620 W. Market St. in Lima. It is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and holidays. Call 419.222.9426 for information or to schedule a tour. The museum also has a Facebook page and a website at www.allencountymuseum.org.

There is no admission charge other than $3 for an adult to tour the MacDonell House.