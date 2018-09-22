Entries in for Wassenberg Photo Exhibit

The photographs have been submitted and results will be announced soon for the 41st annual Wassenberg Photography Exhibit. Cash awards will be presented during the opening reception on October 5 at 6-9 p.m.

All Wassenberg exhibits and opening parties are free and open to the public. Please join us for stunning photography, live music, free appetizers, and cash bar. Joining us for some acoustic music will be one of our favorite musicians Zak Ward.

Make your Halloween plans with us! Join us for Wass-in-Space, a spaced-out retro, glam, Sci-fi, Star Wars, Bowie, Bauhaus, B-movies. Some of our favorites, like Vourteque, are returning with different music; Vanity Crash, a high-energy band out of Cleveland, will join us for a dance set and videos. There will be more dancing gourmet food truck, Affiné, and bizarre activities. Thrills and chills from the stratosphere! Experience this bizarre and space odyssey in dance form. Aliens, cosmic punks, galactic ooze, come hither. Save the date. More info to come.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required.

ArtReach: Now in session. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m. younger students (suggested 7-11)

Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. older students (suggested 12 and up)

The first half hour of each class we have a snack and socialize. The following hour students work in the art room. Students assist in clean up and then at 5 pm parents/guardians arrive and students are dismissed. Art Reach Fees of $40 (WAC member price) and $45 regular and are paid monthly. Classes are held throughout the school year. Call the art center at: 419.238.6837 to register your artist!

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. Art staff are on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along. ArtNight projects are back! We are starting with lace-stamped ceramic bowls on September 20 and 27! Learn the art of creating beautiful textures in a ceramic bowl with doilies and lace. Instructor Ashley Balyeat will take you from working with slump molds and to choosing the best glazes for contrast. Cost: $25. Remember, you may bring your own projects as well no charge. ArtNight project fees include your first beverage.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.