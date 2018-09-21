VW man found in Celina with drugs, gun

Van Wert independent

CELINA — A Van Wert man who has been sought after he was recently indicted on several drug charges has been arrested in Celina, along with a woman, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and a handgun.

According to a news release issued by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, Bailey S. Parker, 19, of Van Wert, was one of two people arrested following a traffic stop in that city.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was on routine patrol when he noticed a male passenger in a vehicle attempting to hid his face from the deputy. The vehicle went left-of-center a short time later and the deputy, who was following the vehicle, did a license check, finding that the registered owner of the vehicle, who matched the description of the driver, was under a license suspension.

The deputy then stopped the vehicle on Staeger Road near Ohio 29.

After the vehicle pulled over, the driver, identified as Katelynn Campbell, 26, of Hollansburg, was found to not have a valid driver’s license. Parker, who was the male passenger, was then asked for identification and he told the deputy he did not have any with him, but provided what was found to be a false name and birth date.

A K-9 unit from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the traffic stop scene and alerted while on the passenger side of the vehicle to the presence of narcotics.

The vehicle was then searched and deputies found not only ID for the passenger, but also a wallet and several baggies containing what was suspected to be methamphetamine. Deputies also found an unloaded .25-caliber Phoenix Arms handgun under the driver’s seat.

Both Campbell and Parker were then arrested. In addition, while being taken to jail, Campbell also said she had drugs hidden internally in a body cavity. After a body scan at the detention facility, more narcotics were located.

Both are each being held in the Mercer County Detention Facility on a $100,000 cash bond. The case will be forwarded for review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Parker was indicted earlier this month by the Van Wert County Grand Jury on one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree; aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree; and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, also a felony of the third degree.

Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger’s office will also likely seek Parker’s extradition at some time to face those charges in the local Common Pleas Court.