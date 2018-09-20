VWHS Theatre Dept. announces season

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department has announced its 2018-2019 season.

The fall play will be a production of Little Women, from the classic book by Louisa May Alcott, which will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 16-17, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Rehearsals will begin this month, and students are looking forward to sharing the Alcott story, which continues to capture the hearts of readers.

The book was originally written in 1868 by Alcott, and this play version adapted by Scott Davidson allows the audience to meet the March sisters as they grow up and walk through life’s experiences. Little Women is a heart-warming play. Tickets are $6 and will be available from cast and crew members, the NPAC Box Office, and at the door. Little Women is produced with special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc. of Englewood, Colorado.

On April 11-13, 2019, the VWHS Theatre Department will present Seussical, the Musical, starting at 7 p.m. on the Niswonger stage.

Auditions will be held in December and students will begin rehearsals in January for this toe-tapping musical based on the stories of Dr. Seuss.

The audience will meet famous Dr. Seuss characters, such as the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and Cindy Lou Who and visit locations such as the Jungle of Nool and Whoville. Bring the family to watch the musical adventures of characters brought to life by Dr. Seuss in his many books.

Tickets go on sale in early March for a show people won’t want to miss. Reserved and general admission seating will be available.

Seussical the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also provided by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

VWHS theatre students are looking forward to seeing area residents at the fall and spring productions, as they create, perform, and inspire the Van Wert community through the theatrical arts.