Rachel Marie Webb

Rachel Marie Webb, 97, of Rockford, died Tuesday evening, September 18, 2018, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born January 8, 1921, in Nobel Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Ralph C. and Margaret (Schillinger) Brodbeck, who both preceded her in death. On May 29, 1940, she married John C. Webb, who died May 5, 1994.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Bonnie Miesse of Celina; and seven nieces and nephews

A brother, Eugene Brodbeck, and his wife, Onnolee; her sister, Naomi Now; and two brothers-in-law: James W. Now and Melitis R, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services for Rachel will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 24, at Rockford United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Brodbeck and Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

