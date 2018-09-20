Pigskin Pick’em: Week No. 5

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Sometimes the line between victory and defeat is razor thin, and that was the case with last week’s edition of Pigskin Pick’Em.

Out of 20 games, guest selector Ben Collins and I differed on three games. Those three games turned out to be thrillers, as Van Wert defeated Ottawa-Glandorf in overtime, Elida rallied from an 18 point second half deficit to beat Defiance and Anna edged St. Henry 28-27 in overtime. Collins correctly picked the Cougars, the Bulldogs and the Rockets in those three games and finished with a record of 17-3, compared to 14-6 for me, so a tip of the hat goes to him.

So far this season, guest selectors have a combined record of 69-27, compared to my record of 68-28.

On to this week, which marks the halfway point of the regular season. This week’s guest selector is 2018 Van Wert High School graduate Brock Blythe, who is now the team manager for football and basketball at Bluffton University. Out of 20 games, we differ on just two – one from the Northwest Conference and one from the Green Meadows Conference.

Shawnee (1-3) at Van Wert (2-2)

Both of us agree that this is a tough one to pick. Shawnee’s record is a bit deceiving, and the Indians nearly pulled off the upset of top-ranked St. Marys last week. I won’t speak for Brock, but I think Shawnee is probably an ever so slight favorite in this one. But we both think the Cougars will celebrate a close homecoming victory.

Truxell: Van Wert; Blythe: Van Wert

Columbus Grove (2-2) at Crestview (4-0)

Another homecoming game, and it should be a Knights win, although Columbus Grove does have some talented players. Looming is next week’s road game against defending NWC champion Spencerville.

Truxell: Crestview; Blythe: Crestview

Delphos Jefferson (1-3) at Allen East(1-3)

A matchup of two teams that have struggled so far this season. While both of us are going with Allen East, Brock thinks it’ll be a close one. I think Allen East steadily pulls away for the win.

Truxell: Allen East; Blythe: Allen East

Delphos St. John’s (1-3) at Versailles (1-3)

This is a matchup of two teams better than their 1-3 records would indicate, especially for the Blue Jays, who have played a brutal schedule. Both of like Delphos St. John’s to win this one.

Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; Blythe: Delphos St. John’s

Antwerp (3-1) at Wayne Trace (2-2)

I have to admit, I’m tempted to take Antwerp here, but I’ll give Wayne Trace the nod based on home field advantage. Brock thinks this one will be a barn burner, and he’s going with the Raiders as well.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Blythe: Wayne Trace

Bluffton (1-3) at Paulding (0-4)

Maybe I’m just itching to pick an upset. Regardless, I can’t shake the feeling that the Panthers will pick up their first win of the season. This is a game where we differ, because Brock is going with the Pirates. Either way, it should be a close game.

Truxell: Paulding; Blythe: Bluffton

Kenton (3-1) at St. Marys (4-0)

This should be a great game and a great atmosphere against two teams that couldn’t be more opposite in terms of offensive philosophies. Kenton upset Wapakoneta last week – can the Wildcats do it again against St. Marys, a team that escaped with a one point win over Shawnee? Both of us say no, St. Marys wins at home.

Truxell: St. Marys; Blythe: St. Marys

Other games

WBL

Wapakoneta (3-1) at Elida (2-2)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Blythe: Wapakoneta

Defiance (2-2) at Bath (0-4)

Truxell: Defiance; Blythe: Defiance

Celina (3-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2)

Truxell: Celina; Blythe: Celina

NWC

Spencerville (3-1) at Ada (2-2)

Truxell: Spencerville; Blythe: Spencerville

GMC

Holgate (2-2) at Hicksville (2-2)

Truxell: Hicksville; Blythe: Hicksville

Ayersville (2-2) at Tinora (0-4)

Truxell: Ayersville; Blythe: Ayersville

Edgerton (4-0) at Fairview (3-1)

Truxell: Edgerton; Blythe: Fairview

MAC

Parkway (1-3) at Minster (3-1)

Truxell: Minster; Blythe: Minster

Anna (3-1) at Marion Local (4-0)

Truxell: Marion Local; Blythe: Marion Local

Coldwater (4-0) at Fort Recovery (2-2)

Truxell: Coldwater; Blythe: Coldwater

St. Henry (3-1) at New Bremen (3-1)

Truxell: St. Henry; Blythe: St. Henry

Others

Lima Sr. (1-3) at Toledo Whitmer (3-1)

Truxell: Whitmer; Blythe: Whitmer

Lima Central Catholic (4-0) at Toledo Rogers (0-4)

Truxell: Lima CC; Blythe: Lima CC