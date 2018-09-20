Local Red Cross helps hurricane victims

VW independent/submitted information

The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Florence.

The threat from Hurricane Florence is far from over as extremely dangerous flooding is expected to continue into next week along overflowing rivers in the Carolinas. Some rivers could stay at flood stage for weeks and getting help into affected areas will be challenging for some time. This is a heartbreaking and dangerous situation, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort for the hundreds of thousands of people impacted.

The Ohio Buckeye Region has deployed more than 50 volunteers to join the 3,100 Red Cross volunteers from all over the country who are on the ground, working to provide safe shelter and comfort to people impacted by this devastating storm. Among those volunteers, one of the Van Wert disaster action team members, Ed Glossett, has been deployed to assist in relief efforts.

“We’re thankful for the dedication of our volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can visit http://redcross.orgto learn more about the many volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application. This would allow you to not only help on large disasters like Hurricane Florence, but also when smaller disasters like home fires happen in our community.”

How Can People Help

Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting the above Red Cross website, calling 800.733.2767, or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.

Another way individuals can help is through blood donations. Nearly 200 blood drives have been forced to cancel through this week due to Hurricane Florence, resulting in over 5,100 uncollected blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross urges people in unaffected areas to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to care for patients in the Southeast and throughout the country. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.orgor calling the number above).