VWFT Scholarship Supper coming soon

VW independent/submitted information

Who likes to cook on a Friday night? There is no reason to do so this Friday, September 21, when the Van Wert Federation of Teachers is sponsoring its Scholarship Supper.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the S.F. Goedde Building gymnasium, with takeout meals also available. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Prices are $7 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and under.

The proceeds are donated to the annual scholarships given to deserving Van Wert High School graduates interested in pursuing a teaching degree. Last year’s winners were Julia Springer, Miranda Sinning, Kaylin Bledsoe, and Maddux McCray.

Come out and join in the fun before the Homecoming football game against Lima Shawnee.