VW independent sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 1

The Lady Knights improved to 7-3 (2-1 NWC) with a 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 victory at Allen East on Tuesday.

Bailey Gregory was 18 of 20 serving with four aces and had a team leading 22 digs. Lexi Gregory led the team with 16 kills and Avery McCoy had 16 assists.

Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Columbus Grove 3 Lincolnview 1

The Lady Bulldogs topped Lincolnview 25-11, 16-25, 25-22, 31-29 in NWC volleyball action on Tuesday.

Lakin Brant led the Lady Lancers with 47 digs, Brianna Ebel had 28 assists, and Kendall Bollenbacher had 14 kills.

Lincolnview (7-4, 1-1 NWC) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Golf

Celina 208 Crestview 217

Colton Lautzenheiser was the match medalist with a score of 44, but Crestview fell to Celina 208-217 in non-conference golf at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Monday.

Will Sharpe fired a 53 for the Knights, followed by Dillon Underwood (58) and Olivia Skelton (62).

Crestview will compete in the NWC golf tournament at Auglaize Golf Club on Thursday.

Soccer

Kenton 6 Van Wert 0 (girls)

At Kenton, the Lady Wildcats defeated Van Wert 6-0 on Tuesday.

Van Wert (0-8, 0-5 WBL) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.