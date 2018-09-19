Preview: Columbus Grove at Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — At first glance, Friday night’s homecoming game between Crestview and Columbus Grove might appear to be a mismatch.

After all, the Knights are 4-0 (1-0 NWC) and ranked No. 4 in this week’s Division VII poll, while the Bulldogs are 2-2 (1-0 NWC). However, Crestview head coach Jared Owens believes Columbus Grove is better than most people think.

“Grove played a bunch of underclassmen last season,” Owens explained. “They are still an overall young team, but that youth has varsity playing experience. They are a dangerous team who will continue to improve each week.”

During last week’s 49-16 victory over Paulding, the Bulldogs rolled up 511 yards of total offense, including 345 on the ground. Quarterback Blake Reynolds ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries, while completing 13 of 20 passes for 166 yards. Garrett Nemire had 16 carries and 91 yards, and Trevor Taylor finished with five receptions for 77 yards.

Defensively, Columbus Grove held the Panthers to 173 total yards, with 126 of those coming on the ground.

“The last few games on offense our team has done a great job of taking what the defense gives us and attacking it,” head coach Andy Schafer said. “Garrett Nemire did a great job against Patrick Henry in the run game, which opened up our receivers and Blake Reynolds running the ball against Paulding. Defensively we have consistently been getting better in the scheme as we put in a new defense this year. It took us awhile to get into a rhythm.”

“Our offense tries to be a balanced attack of run and pass,” Schafer added. “We feel in order to throw the ball we must establish the run first, but we work hard to give our kids options for when teams overload a particular part of the game. If we see teams shutting the inside run down we will run outside, so on and so forth.”

Overall, the Bulldogs are averaging 27 points and 320 yards yards per game while allowing 24 points and 275 yards per contest.

The Crestview Knights have piled up plenty of yards and points themselves, and the defense has shown improvement in each. Friday’s 53-0 victory over Bluffton was the team’s first shut out since Week No. 3 of the 2016 season.

The Knights are averaging 46 points and 448 yards per game, while giving up 21 points and 257 yards per outing.

Wade Sheets has 15 catches for 318 yards and six touchdowns, Brody Brecht and Drew Kline are the NWC’s second and third leading rushers, with Brecht running for 421 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 carries, and Kline for 419 yards and four touchdowns on 57 carries. Kline has completed 33 of 49 passes for 562 yards and eight touchdowns.

In addition to being the team’s leading rusher, Brecht has also emerged as a force on defense, with a team leading 20 tackles.

“Brody got his body into great shape this off-season,” Owens said. “He worked on his speed and is one of the strongest kids on our team. Those facts coupled with his passion and intensity for the game have put him in position to make plays for us.”

“I think we have improved in our preparation,” Owens said of his defense as a whole. “We are playing our responsibility better and studying film and our scouting reports with more purpose.”

Logan Gerardot has recorded 18 tackles, while Isaiah LaTurner has a team high 2.5 sacks. Sheets, Gerardot and Derick Dealey each have an interception.

While looking at Crestview, Schafer noted the Knights and the Bulldogs noted some similarities between the two teams.

“Crestview is very similar to us on offense,” Schafer said. “Their coaches do a great job of attacking what is open. They are extremely balanced.”

“Discipline is the key to defending Crestview. We also have to limit the big plays, which watching film other teams have had that same challenge.”

Homecoming brings with it various activities at school and a big crowd on Friday night, which makes for a fun week for all involved.

“It’s an enjoyable part of the experience for our players,” Owens said. “We embrace all of the fun that comes along with it while understanding it will be that much more fun to end the week with a good performance on Friday night.”