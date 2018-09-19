C’view announces Homecoming activities

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School is gearing up this week for its annual Fall Homecoming event.

CHS Student Council members, with the help of the high school cheerleaders, have been busy planning festivities for the community.

Wednesday evening will feature the 2018 Homecoming Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run from Convoy United Methodist Church to the athletic complex, where the Powder Puff game will take place.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in themed dress-up days all week and will take part in a district pep assembly on Friday afternoon featuring a friendly game of volleyball between the junior and senior boys.

The homecoming ceremony will commence at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the stadium prior to the Crestview Knights taking on the Columbus Grove Bulldogs. A ‘90s-themed dance will be held Saturday in the Crestview Auditeria.