Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

C’view announces Homecoming activities

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School is gearing up this week for its annual Fall Homecoming event.

CHS Student Council members, with the help of the high school cheerleaders, have been busy planning festivities for the community.

2018 Crestview Fall Homecoming Court members include sophomores Tyler Hart and Raegan Hammons; seniors Derick Dealey, Ashley Call, Riley Saylor, Olivia Skelton, Ethan Greulach, and Kassidy Klinger; juniors Caylib Pruett and Ragen Harting; and freshmen Hayden Tomlinson and Sophia Saylor. Crestview photo

Wednesday evening will feature the 2018 Homecoming Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run from Convoy United Methodist Church to the athletic complex, where the Powder Puff game will take place.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in themed dress-up days all week and will take part in a district pep assembly on Friday afternoon featuring a friendly game of volleyball between the junior and senior boys.

The homecoming ceremony will commence at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the stadium prior to the Crestview Knights taking on the Columbus Grove Bulldogs. A ‘90s-themed dance will be held Saturday in the Crestview Auditeria.

POSTED: 09/19/18 at 7:09 am. FILED UNDER: News