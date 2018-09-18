VWHS Homecoming court

Van Wert High School’s Student Council announces this year’s 2018-2019 Homecoming Court. Homecoming ceremonies will take place this Friday, September 21, at Eggerss Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. Homecoming Court members include (front row, from the left) senior queen candidates Arianna Adkins, Noelle Heffner, and Adrianna Grothause; (back row) junior attendant Ali Gemmer, sophomore attendant Theodosia Scarpelli, and freshman attendant Mia Kelley. VWHS photo