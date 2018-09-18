C’view bd. hears building project report

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education learned about a new district outreach committee, approved a Tax Increment Financing request from the Tully Township Board of Trustees, heard a presentation from three district FFA chapter officers, was updated on the classroom construction project, listened to an update on Crestview’s State Report Card outcome, and reviewed efforts to renew the district’s income tax levy during its September meeting on Monday.

First up, Tully Township Trustee Tom Gibson was at the meeting to provide details of the TIF request. Unlike a tax abatement, under a TIF agreement, taxes are paid into a special account and the funds used for needed infrastructure repair and replacement related to the entity paying the taxes. Board members approved the 90-percent, 30-year TIF agreement later in the meeting.

Next, three Crestview FFA officers — Laney Jones, Morgan Dowler, and Maddie Lamb – and advisor Ericka Priest provided information on the group’s recent officer retreat, as well as planned activities and events during the coming school year.

During her report, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf talked about the formation of a Community Connection Committee, whose job is to establish a relationship with district residents, solicit their input, and keep them informed about what happens at the school.

“I think it will be a positive piece over time,” the superintendent said, noting that she would ask committee members to evaluate the group at the end of a year to see how well they feel it accomplished its goals.

The breakfast group will have its first meeting from 7-7:45 a.m. Thursday, September 27, at the school.

Mollenkopf also noted that she has asked Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacy Adam to provide an update on local development during the October board meeting.

Both Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer and Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette, who are both in their first job as principals, talked about an administrative training session they recently attended, with both saying they brought a lot of useful information from the session.

The superintendent noted that enrollment in the district was at 831, as of September 11, noting that enrollment numbers were a little down from last year at this point.

High School Principal Dave Bowen talked about selecting furniture for the new classroom expansion project, and he and Mollenkopf talked briefly about the decision to extend the school day an hour when school is in session following a three-hour delay. The superintendent the decision was strictly education-related, since students only received around an hour of instructional time if the day wasn’t extended an hour on days when Crestview held classes following a three-hour delay.

The superintendent and Treasurer Ashley Whetsel also talked about efforts to get the district’s income tax levy renewed in November, specifically what each board and administrative member was doing to further the campaign. During her report, Mollenkopf also spoke about the district’s result on the State Report Card, noting that she was pleased, overall, with the district’s “B” grade.

“Overall, our kids did a great job, as they always do, but it’s more important to me, quite honestly, that when I do walk the building and get into classrooms, that I see quality learning going on and teachers invested in kids, that that’s what I’m finding,” the superintendent told the board.

Mollenkopf also noted that a pre-bid meeting will be held October 17, with all contractors wanting to bid on the classroom expansion project needing to attend that meeting and also submit bids. The opening of bids will be held November 1. A representative of Garmann Miller & Associates, the district’s architectural firm, will be at both meetings to provide information and answer questions.

The board also discussed obtaining legal representation in connection with the bus parking lot project because of differences in what district officials and state officials want to see happen with that project.

In personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of bus driver Mike Hill after one month on the job, approved Ami Callow as a sophomore class advisor, along with Cindy Tinnel, and the following athletic supplemental contracts: Morgan Hicks, junior varsity softball; Lori Hammons, eighth grade softball; Maddie Hagaman, seventh grade softball.

Volunteer coaching assignments are as follows: Danica Hicks, junior varsity softball; Nicole Kirkpatrick, eighth grade softball; Kirstin Hicks, seventh grade softball; and Bob Perkins, varsity softball.

In other action, the board:

Approved compensation for members of the District Design Team, Resident Educator Program, and Local Professional Development Committee.

Authorized the following overnight trips: FFA members and Priest to attend the FFA Convention October 23-26; the government class trip with teacher Tessa Underwood to Chicago on March 25-26, 2019; the eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., with teacher James Lautzenheiser, on May 6-11, 2019; and the seventh grade trip to Columbus on May 9-10, 2019, with teacher Jason Cross.

Approved a resolution to exercise a waiver to opt out of Career-Technical Education for the 2018-19 school year for eighth-grade students.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, October 29, in the district boardroom.