Crestview CC finishes 11th at Galion

Submitted information

GALION – Crestview’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished 11th out of 26 teams at the Galion Cross Country Festival on Saturday afternoon.

For the Knights, Wyatt Richardson recorded a 15th place finish with a time of 17:38. The No. 2 through No. 5 runners for Crestview had just 43 seconds between them. They were, in order, Danil Lichtensteiger (61st, 19:17), Jacob Forwerck (75th personal record of 19:38)), Dayton Schuerman (86th, 19:56) and Brian Myers (88th, personal record of 20:00).

The Lady Knights were led by Ragen Harting who finished 17th with a time of 21:48. She was closely followed by teammate Emily Greulach who finished 21st (21:56). Lauren Walls finished 52nd and finished with a personal record tim of 23:08. Lizzie Bowen and Kenzie Leeth wrapped up the scoring for Crestview.

Crestview will race at the Van Wert Health Invitational this Saturday.