Beth A. Missler Beyke

Beth A. Missler Beyke, 57, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born May 9, 1961, in Van Wert, the daughter of Edward “Bud” and Betty (Reed) Missler, who both preceded her in death.

Beth graduated from Crestview High School in 1979. She worked for many years in the janitorial field and as a direct care professional at Thomas Edison, a profession she truly loved.

She enjoyed the outdoors and time spent at the farm, and was quite fond of her fruit trees. As an animal lover, she often fostered dogs for the Van Wert Humane Society. Beth was a hardworking, determined woman who always put the needs of others first. Her family meant everything to her, and she cherished her daughter and grandchildren.

A strong, independent woman, Beth put up the good fight and faced her illness with grace and dignity. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughter, grandchildren, and family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Crystal (Greg) Speck of St. Henry; three brothers, Adam (Becky) Missler of Van Wert, Kevin Missler of Mendon, and Barry Missler of Van Wert; a sister, Sherry Darlene Missler of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Tiara Spahr and Braden Deal; as well as a stepgrandson, Grant Hierholzer.

A granddaughter, Morgan Deal; and her infant brother, Kenneth John Missler, also preceded her in death.

In keeping with Beth’s wishes, she will be cremated and the family will celebrate her life with private reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth’s name to the American Cancer Society, St. Rita’s Hospice, or to the Van Wert Humane Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.