Una Mae Bookman

Una Mae Bookman, 75, of Elida, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Lima Memorial Health Systems, with her family by her side, following an extended illness.

She was born May 13, 1943, in Lima, the daughter of Charles and Eileen (Hoover) Beerline, who both preceded her in death. In 1963, she married Fred Comston, who preceded her in death in 1983. On October 11, 1990, she married James R. Bookman, and he survives in Elida.

Survivors include a daughter, Laurie A. Kohls of Lima; one son, Don E. (Tina) Comston of Plain City; a sister, Diane J. Sharp; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County Hospice or Deb’s Dogs.

