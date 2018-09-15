NPAC project Twig 1 Sept. meeting topic

VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met September 13 in Conference Room A at the Van Wert Health hospital facility. The meeting was called to order by the chairman Mae Enyart, who welcomed the 33 members present, and Ann Bowen said a prayer.

Mark Spieles of Westwood Behavioral Health Center spoke to the group about an upcoming meeting regarding guardianship and how Twig members could become involved. The Van Wert County Council on Aging will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, October 16, at 5:30 p.m., conducted by County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor. Any interested person is invited to attend.

The program for the Twig I meeting was presented by Tafi Stober, marketing director, and Mark Hartman, facilities coordinator and director of volunteers, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

They began the presentation by showing a video of the shows for 2018-19. Hartman then told of some interesting occurrences with performers, noting that performers have all been very impressed with the NPAC.

He also explained why volunteers are so important, from helping behind the scenes to unload the trucks before a performance and then load the trucks after the show, as well as all the people who greet, take tickets, usher, sell concessions, work in the box office, etc. Every volunteer is valuable to the NPAC.

Stober and Hartman informed Twig members of the much needed expansion on the south side of the NPAC building. Dressing rooms, more storage areas, as well as laundry facilities will be added.

The NPAC hopes to break ground on the project by this spring, with the cost of the project approximately $1 million. Information was also available for anyone wanting to donate to this expansion.

It was noted during the business session that the Thrift Shop on Central Avenue has many clothes in excellent condition that haven’t sold and have been pulled from the racks. Anyone who knows of a source who would take these clothes should contact store manager Diana May.

Thrift Shop store hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New members are welcome any time and persons interested in joining Twig I should contact current members.

Twig I’s next meeting will be Thursday, October 11, in Conference Room A at the hospital. The speaker will be Cheryl Parson of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio.

Attending the September meeting were Jan Adams, LaDonna Allenbaugh, Anne Bowen, Eve Braden, Dot Burley, Marge Clouse, Sharon Clouse, Marcia Davies, Cindy Dickson, Carol Doner, Mae Enyart, Rosemary Foreman, Karen Gardner, Lois Goudy, Sandra Greulach, Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Gloria Kimmey, Lois Linser, Connie Johnson, Sheila Lacy, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Ann McCray, Julie Medford, Judy Nieman, Jean Owens, Mary Kay Purmort, Nancy Szolach, Edith Voltz, Jean Wilson, Betty Woodruff, and Betty Wyandt.