Crestview Knights plunder the Pirates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The No. 6 ranked Crestview Knights gave head coach Jared Owens a nice 35th birthday gift in the form of a 53-0 shutout over Bluffon in the Northwest Conference opener on Friday.

In the process, the Knights (3-0, 1-0 NWC) held the Pirates to 190 total yards and forced four Bluffton (1-3, 0-1 NWC) turnovers, while the Crestview offense piled up 456 yards of their own, including 312 on the ground. Brody Brecht accounted for 136 of those rushing yards on just seven carries, plus two touchdowns.

“A very complete performance by our team,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “They played hard and executed what we needed them to do, and our defense played their assignments all night long. Best ever gift? Maybe.”

Aftering holding the Pirates on downs to open the game, Brecht put Crestview on the scoreboard with a five yard touchdown run at the 5:31 mark of the opening quarter, then Derick Dealey’s 23 yard return of a blocked punt gave the Knights a 12-0 lead with 3:11 remaining in the quarter.

Crestview scored four times in the second quarter – a 21 yard run by Brecht, a 72 yard touchdown pass from Drew Kline to Wade Sheets, a three yard touchdown run by Kline, and a 41 yard touchdown pass from Kline to Dealey that gave Crestview a 40-0 halftime lead. Brecht’s 21 yard touchdown run came three plays after he recovered a Bluffton fumble, and the sophomore running back had a 73 yard run later in the quarter.

Kline finished the night 5 of 11 for 144 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had four carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Even with a rolling clock for the entire second half, the Knights once in the third quarter on a 56 yard run by Dealey, and once in the fourth quarter on a 47 yard run by Kaden Short. Dealey’s night included two rushes for 59 yards and a score and a pair of receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made,” Owens said. “It was a good night.”

The Pirates will travel to Paulding next Friday, while the Knights entertain Columbus Grove.

Scoring summary

Crestview 12 28 6 7 – 53

Bluffton 0 0 0 0 – 0

5:31 1st qtr: Brody Brecht 5 yard run (PAT failed)

3:11 1st qtr: Derick Dealey 23 yard blocked punt return (PAT failed)

7:16 2nd qtr: Brody Brecht 21 yard run (Drew Kline to Wade Sheets pass)

5:26 2nd qtr: Drew Kline to Wade Sheets 72 yards (PAT failed)

2:32 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 3 yard run (Kole Small kick)

2:14 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 41 yard pass to Derick Dealey (Kole Small kick)

8:09 3rd qtr: Derick Dealey 56 yard run (PAT failed)

10:15 4th qtr: Kaden Short 47 yard run (Kole Small kick)

Leaders

Crestview

Rushing: Brody Brecht: 7-136-2; Derick Dealey 2-59-1; Drew Kline 4-46-1; Kaden Short 4-46-1

Passing: Drew Kline 5-11, two touchdowns, one interception, 144 yards

Receiving: Wade Sheets 2-78-1; Derick Dealey 2-62-1; Landin Burch 1-4

Bluffton

Rushing: Tucker Neff 10-62; Logan Rhodes 3-12

Passing: Nate Schaadt 5-18, two interceptions

Receiving: Mason Ault 3-96