Latta votes for recent appropriations bills

Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) joined his colleagues in voting to pass a package of appropriations bills on Thursday that would support military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, water infrastructure, and energy among other priorities. The conference report to accompany H.R. 5895 passed with bipartisan support.

After passing the Senate on Thursday, the legislation now heads to the President’s desk. Included in the bill is funding for VA medical care and military construction projects. $1.75 billion is appropriated to fund programs authorized in the recent VA MISSION Act, landmark legislation to improve care for America’s veterans.

The bill also maintains a Congressional pay freeze that has been in place since 2010. Under current law, Members of Congress receive a raise unless the specifically vote to freeze their own pay. Latta has authored legislation to put an end to the automatic pay increase.

“This bipartisan legislation will provide the necessary resources to implement the landmark VA MISSION Act — important legislation for veterans in Ohio and around the country,” said Latta. “The appropriations bill also expands Congressional Fellowships for the wounded veterans on Capitol Hill.

“At the same time, the bill keeps in place pay freezes for Members of Congress and maintains the 10-percent reduction for the House that has been in place for the last eight years,” Latta added. “I supported this bill because it prioritizes our veterans, water infrastructure, and military, while once again stopping an automatic pay increase for Congress — a policy I’ve criticized for years.”