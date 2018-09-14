Lady Knights defeat Bluffton

Crestview’s Kim Adams (16) and Avery McCoy (4) block a Bluffton shot during Thursday’s match against the Lady Pirates. Crestview won 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 to improve to 4-3 (1-1 NWC). Lauryn Black was 12-13 serving with two aces, 10 digs and five kills, while McCoy was 12-14 with three aces and 13 assists. Lexi Gregory had nine kills, followed by Kaylee Wolford’s seven. The Lady Knights will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to Antwerp for a tri-match against the Lady Archers and Kalida. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent