Gregory is the Student Athlete of the Week

Crestview High School junior Lexi Gregory is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Gregory, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, is a three sport athlete (volleyball, basketball and softball) who maintains a 4.0 GPA. She’s a member of Knight-Vision and has been awarded NWC scholar athlete in all three of her sports. “Lexi has a tremendous work ethic and is an excellent role model,” Kreischer said. “Lexi is one of those athletes everyone wants on their team as she gives 110 percent at all times and loves all the challenges she is faced with on the court and in the classroom,” head volleyball coach Tammy Gregory said. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent