Camera Club planning next photoshoot

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next photoshoot will be at the Allen County Museum & Historical Society, 620 W. Market St. in Lima, on Saturday, September 15. We will enter the parking lot off High Street and assemble there at 1:15 pm.

Founded in 1908, this is the Allen County Museum’s 110th year in existence and it is the only AMA accredited county museum in Ohio and one of only 24 AMA accredited county museums in the United States.

In addition to exhibits about Native Americans, settlers, early industries, gemstones, model trains, horse-drawn transportation, cars, and a locomotive, there’s a log cabin, a children’s garden, and a Victorian mansion to photograph.

Anyone wishing to ride along with the Van Wert group should contact Rex Dolby at either 419.238.4545 or 567.259.8951 by Thursday, September 13, to reserve one of the three or four seats available. The car will leave promptly from 431 Boyd Ave. in Van Wert at 12:40 p.m.

This invitation is for anyone. You don’t have to be a member to join us on the shoot. Since most of the exhibits are inside, bring rain gear if the forecast is threatening.